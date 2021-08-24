(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are seeking state funding for renovations to the city's wastewater treatment plant.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council unanimously authorized a loan and disbursement agreement between the city and the Iowa Finance Authority on the issuance of up to $1.6 million in sewer capital loan notes. Council members took action following the required public hearing. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the loan will help finance the design and engineering phase for the plant's proposed improvements.
"It is what I consider interim financing that will get rolled up into the overall USDA financing package down the road," said Lyman. "This is under their design phase loan, so I believe it's with a zero percent interest."
Back in May, the council instructed JEO Consulting Group to proceed with planning for improvements to the venerable facility, which include installing a new sludge treatment system. At that meeting, JEO Project Manager Curt Kampman outlined the proposed improvements totaling $19.7 million. A $2 million USDA grant is also part of the funding package to cover the project’s costs.
Also Tuesday night, the council....
---approved a bid for demolition of city-owned properties at 1207 West Valley Avenue and 307 North Center Street.
---approved the deeding of property located at 804 South Center Street in Shenandoah to Leonard L. Hickey Jr.
---approved public benefit status for the Shenfest Vendor Fair at Priest Park September 25th.
---approved street closure requests from the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association for the Wabash Trace Marathon September 11th and Shenfest September 25th.
---approved a request for two designated handicap parking spaces in front of Eye Care Associates located at 505 West Sheridan Avenue.
---approved the purchase of a 2021 police Chevy Tahoe vehicle from Karl Chevrolet for $36,961, as budgeted in the city's fiscal 2022 budget, and paid by the Wilson Trust.
---took no action on street signage for bicyclists and motorists for the Wabash Trace Nature Trail and Sportman's Park.