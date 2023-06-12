(Shenandoah) -- Americana Enterprises is getting set to host its inaugural Law Enforcement and Fire Rescue appreciation dinner in Shenandoah.
The event began as an idea between event coordinator Parrish Ellis and his mother, who own and operate Busy Bee Cleaners in Shenandoah.
“We kind of talked about it and decided to get some of the local businesses involved and show our appreciation to the local law enforcement and fire and rescue, to give them a dinner,” Ellis said. “Then we just started throwing it together.”
The dinner serves as a token of gratitude to local first responders.
“They’re kind of what holds the community together,” Ellis said. “A lot of people don’t realize that. They’re out there serving us and we don’t see it everyday, but they’re there, and we just wanna show our appreciation to them.”
To go along with the dinner, raffle tickets for various drawings featuring prizes will be available, with all proceeds going directly to the local police and fire departments.
Americana Enterprise’s Law Enforcement & Fire Rescue Appreciation Dinner will be held at the Shenandoah Fire Department Saturday, June 17 from 5-7 P.M.
