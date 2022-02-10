(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah is cooking up a major event this summer.
Plans for a "Shenandoah Shendig" barbecue cookoff were announced at a special presentation at Brown's Shoefit Thursday evening. Professional and local teams will compete in the inaugural event at Shenadoah's Elks Lodge July 29th and 30th. The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah, the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association and several local organizations and businesses are collaborating to host the master's class regional sanctioned event, in which competitors square off to cook the best barbecued ribs, chicken, brisket, pork butts and shoulders. Officials with the Kansas City Barbecue Society will oversee the competition. The cookoff is a dream of KCBS members Phil and Rosemary Morrow of Kansas City, Missouri. Committee Co-Chair Mace Hensen contacted the Morrows following Shenfest regarding their interest in the event. Rosemary, who is a Shenandoah native and 1976 Shenandoah graduate, tells KMA News she's thrilled to bring a world-class barbecue competition to her hometown.
"There absolutely are no words to describe how happy I am," said Rosemary. "And, this has been something of a bucket list of mine that I've been trying to implement for many years. This year, all the stars aligned, and we were able to work with Mace (Hensen)."
Phil Morrow holds a PhB in barbecue philosophy from the esteemed Greasehouse University. Phil says teams will arrive in Shenandoah on Friday, July 29th, and begin cooking late that evening or early the next morning.
"Most of our competitors with the stick burner, long-term, kind of low and slow cookers start at Friday night around 11 o'clock, 12 o'clock," said Phil. "That smoke will roll until turn-in time at noon on Saturday. Some of the others cook hot and fast with barrels. They can see a wide variety of cooking implements, cooking vessels from high dollar to homemade--it doesn't make any difference."
Six judges will rate the entries at each table. Rosemary says teams must meet certain qualifications.
"To be qualified for the contest," said Rosemary, "you have to cook chicken, pork ribs, pork butts and brisket. And then, the points are accumulated, so they will produce a reserve grand champion and a grand champion. Then, each of the different categories has a top 10 awarded during the different contests."
Organizers are hoping for up to 15 regional teams and five-to-10 local teams competing in the event. Phil and Rosemary believe those numbers will be exceeded.
"Fifteen is the minimum to get a first-year contest as a qualifier," said Phil. "Anything over that is gravy. I want to tell you right now, if there's not 25 teams in here I'll be shocked--maybe 30. The local (teams), I hope there's a huge influence of local cooks. The national and traveling cook, if you will, will come in on Friday, and leave on Saturday evening after the award ceremony, and maybe go to another contest. So, they're looking for team of the year points. And, if there's another contest three hours away, they're going to go to it."
At least 12 judges--some with worldwide credentials--have applied for the event. Shenandoah's Eagles Lodge is expected to have a benefit motorcycle rally and other events that weekend in conjunction with the cookoff. Other details regarding Shenandoah Shendig will be announced in the near future.