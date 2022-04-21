(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's planned barbecue competition is joining a circuit of similar events across KMAland this summer.
Officials with the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah announced Thursday that the Shenandoah ShenDig barbecue competition slated for late July is entering into a regional alliance with three other communities to co-sponsor and cross-promote summertime barbecue events across the region. In addition to the Shenandoah event July 29th and 30th, the Southwest Iowa Barbecue Trail also includes the Red Oak Junction Days Barbecue competition June 23rd-26th, the Corning Battle of the Barbecue July 22nd and 23rd and the Tri-City Barbecue Fest in Denison September 16th and 17th.
Officials with the Kansas City Barbecue Society oversee the Shenandoah competition. The cookoff is a dream of Shenandoah native Rosemary Morrow and her husband Phil--both KCBS members. In a February interview with KMA News, Rosemary says committee co-chair Mace Hensen contacted them regarding their interest in holding a competition in Shenandoah.
"There absolutely are no words to describe how happy I am," said Rosemary. "And, this has been something of a bucket list of mine that I've been trying to implement for many years. This year, all the stars aligned, and we were able to work with Mace (Hensen)."
Organizers are hoping for up to 15 regional teams and five-to-10 local teams competing in the event. Registration information is available from the Shenandoah ShenDig Facebook page.