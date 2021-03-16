(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Speech Team recently competed at the State Individual Events contest on March 13th.
Below are results as provided by Coach Amy Toye.
Earning a straight one (1, 1, 1):
Libby Ehlers, Prose, "Spiders in the Bathtub"
Hadlee Kinghorn, Literary Program, "Fathers and Daughters"
Alexa Munsinger, Solo Musical Theatre, "I'll Be Here" from Ordinary Days
Joshua Schuster, Poetry, "Everybody Dies, But Not Everybody Lives"
Hannah Underwood, Prose, "Line without a Hook"
Kaitlyn Widger, Solo Musical Theatre, "Requiem" from Dear Evan Hansen
Earning a mixed one (1, 1, 2):
Sophia Adkins, Solo Musical Theatre, "Before It's Over" from Dogfight
Joanna Robinson, Original Oratory, "The Past Isn't Always Pretty"
Elijah Schuster, Poetry, "Instructions for a Bad Day"
Jessica Sun, Literary Program, "Love: An Addiction"
Jessica Sun, Public Address, "Self Love, Be Intentional"
Natalie VanScoy, Acting, "Coffee Table"
Earning a mixed two (1, 2, 2):
Brooke Bauer, Prose, "Romeo and Juliet, Andy Griffith Style"
Keelee Razee, Storytelling, "Uni the Unicorn"
Elijah Schuster, Public Address, "Every Kid Needs a Champion"
Earning a straight two (2, 2, 2):
Natalie VanScoy, Original Oratory, "Eating Disorder Awareness"
We will celebrate the students and their achievements at an Awards Ceremony to be held on March 24, 2021, in the May Center. This year's team & their coaches would like to invite all of the 2020 Speech Alumni & their families to attend the ceremony.
Coaches would also like to extend a huge thank you to the students who have been a part of the 2020-2021 Speech season. You are a talented and dedicated group of young people, and even when there have been stumbles or hiccups along the way, your true selves and character have made this an outstanding season.