(Adel) -- The Shenandoah Speech Team competed in the State Individual Event Speech Contest Saturday in Adel.
Below are the results from Shenandoah Speech Coach Amy Toye.
Shenandoah Speech students traveled to Adel on Saturday, March 12, to compete at the Iowa High School Speech Association State Individual Events Contest. The team ended the day with an even split between Division 1 and Division 2 ratings.
Straight 1 ratings (1, 1, 1):
Joshua Schuster, Poetry
Natalie VanScoy, Poetry
Sophia Adkins, Solo Musical Theatre
Adrian Gutschenritter, After Dinner Speaking
Emma Baldwin, Solo Musical Theatre
Mixed 1 ratings (1 ,1, 2):
Elijah Schuster, Public Address
Le Yuan Sun, Literary Program & Reviewing
Mixed 2 ratings (2, 2, 1):
Hadley Kinghorn, Solo Musical Theatre
Reggie Haynie, Prose & Radio News Announcing
Adrian Gutschenritter, Poetry
Straight 2 ratings (2, 2, 2):
Derik Farrell, Solo Musical Theatre
Hannah Stearns, Literary Program
Aurora Trowbridge, Storytelling
Carter Phipps, Prose
These Mustang and Fillie Speech‘ems represented Shenandoah well at this first in-person State Individuals Contest since 2019. As a coach it was exhilarating to see students once again interacting with those from other schools and just soaking up the contest environment. We are proud of all students’ work and accomplishments as we come close to the end of our 2022 season. All-State nominations will be announced after 4:00 pm on Monday, Mar. 14, and the All-State Festival will be held on Mar. 28 at the University of Northern Iowa.