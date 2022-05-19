(Shenandoah) -- The Iowa Elks Lodge has announced their annual essay contest winners, with one being named right here in KMAland.
Shenandoah 6th grader Landyn Kimbro won with his essay about Americanism and "What the Flag Means to Me." The state-wide essay contest is sponsored by the Iowa Elks, and has gone on for several years now. Kimbro and Elks Lodge Member Curtis Osborn spoke with KMA about the essay and judging process. At first Kimbro says he wasn't sure about submitting a story, but was glad that he did in the end.
"At first, I actually didn't think I was going to win," said Kimbro. "I was also kind of scared and nervous. Then, my mom received a phone call from the Elks and they said I got first place state-- it was exciting."
Kimbro then traveled to the Iowa Elks State Convention in Des Moines, where he read his essay during the banquet night. Members from 31 different lodges attended the convention and dinner. Kimbro says that it was quite the experience traveling and presenting to so many people.
Students in grades 5-8 can enter the contest. Winners of the essay contest are judged on the criteria of originality, theme, and overall writing mechanics. Osborn says it's always heart-warming to hear about the pride youngsters have in the flag and their country.
"Every year, it's very interesting to hear what these young 6th graders come up with and the patriotism that shows through with them," said Osborn. "We need to get that out there, so more people know the youth in our great country and in our state of Iowa really, really do respect the patriotism that's there with the flag."
Landyn Kimbro gave a full reading of his winning essay on the KMA "Morning Show." You can hear it along with the interview with Kimbro and Osborn here.