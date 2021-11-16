(Shenandoah) -- Two Shenandoah students had the chance to rub shoulders and meet with federal judges and a U.S. Senator last week.
At the Federal Youth Judiciary Summit held last week in Des Moines, two Shenandoah School District high school students heard from federal district court judges and Iowa U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley. High school social studies teacher Brian Daoust says the summit provides an opportunity for students to hear from prominent members of the legislative and judiciary branches of government.
"They got to sit in a federal court house, and then listen to Charles Grassley, a senator, and Justices Ebinger and Gritzner, talk about their experiences and the involvement of the U.S. Judicial Branch in the U.S. government," Daoust said.
U.S. District Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger and Senior District Judge James E. Gritzner were the two judges present.
Over 50 students from 18 schools attended the summit, all of whom Daoust says had an opportunity to ask questions to two experienced federal judges.
"Just to get access to a federal justice, these were district court justices, one was a senior justice and the other one has been serving 15 to 20 years," Daoust said. "So they had a lot of experience, and just talking about what they do in their job, and how you come about even doing that."
Daoust says it's an excellent opportunity for students to see and interact with perhaps some of the less recognizable figures in the U.S. government.
Shenandoah had two students representing the district, one of which was Le Yuan Sun. Sun says she particularly enjoyed getting to pick the brains of some of the more influential people in the country.
"Meeting the senator was a once in a lifetime opportunity, and being able to talk with him about current issues in our nation and how that affects us as youth," Sun said. "And having the national judges there, and being able to talk to them about what they do on a daily basis, what types of things happen in federal court, and it was just a great opportunity."
Student Mya Hammons was also in attendance. She says she enjoyed seeing students from all over the state gather to hear from prominent government figures.
"It was pretty cool to see the surrounding western side of Iowa schools come together and learn so many new things from our government, and meet with the people we see on TV all the time," Hammons said. "And learn different things from their experiences they've had, ask them questions, and hear their version of everything."
Schools from southwest Iowa and central Iowa were in attendance, including students from the Clarinda and South Page School Districts.