(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah police suspect faces several charges following her Tuesday morning arrest.
The Shenandoah Police Department says 29-year-old Joscelyn-Larissa Leann Coleman was arrested around 8:30 a.m. after officers received a report of a stolen vehicle. Authorities say officers located the vehicle in the 500 block of Harrison Street in Shenandoah, and made contact with Coleman. The Police Department says while officers attempted to arrest Coleman she assaulted officers and deputies of Page County.
Authorities say Coleman was arrested for 2nd Degree Theft, Assault on a Peace Officer causing serious injury, both D Felonies, and Interference with Official Acts, a simple misdemeanor.
Coleman was transported to the Page County Jail and is being held on $10,300 bond. Additional charges are pending.