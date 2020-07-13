(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces charges following an early-morning arrest Monday.
Shenandoah Police say 25-year-old Toby James Pritchett was arrested for interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. At around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a call in the 600 block of Church Street for a possible burglary. While searching the area, officers conducted an investigative stop on an individual in an area near the burglary. Pritchett was apprehended following a brief pursuit.
Pritchett is being held in the Page County Jail on $1,600 bond on the Shenandoah charges, as well as a $20,000 bond on a Fremont County warrant for probation violation.