(Shenandoah) -- The summertime fun continues for local kids with a program being put on by several area churches.
Shenandoah's ecumenical Vacation Bible School is set to take place from July 31-August 3. From 5-8:20 p.m. each night, vacationers from ages 4-6th grade will be able to join in on a variety of free fun activities along with having a free meal provided. On the KMA "Morning Show," Kim Leininger says they're getting everything set for an entertaining week.
"We're getting really excited and starting to plan to decorate for this and we're just really pumped about it," said Leininger. "We have three different stations that they'll go to. They're going to be watching videos, learning some bible stories, and then they're going to be doing games and crafts. So, it should be just a very active night."
The week concludes with a program put on by the students with songs they've learned from the help of Shenandoah music teacher Linnea Shook.
Shenandoah's First Christian, Congregational, St. Mary's Catholic, Emmanuel Lutheran, Community of Christ, and Presbyterian churches have all come together to make the vacation bible school possible. Leininger, who also works as the Director of Religious Education, says it's been inspiring seeing members from the different congregations join resources to serve the kids in the community.
"I think it's really awesome," said Leininger. "There are some fantastic people from many churches that give their time and effort and just get really excited about having the kids come together. The committee members from the other churches -- seeing that comradery and people come together has been phenomenal."
While many of the students in the sponsoring churches will be at the vacation bible school, Leininger says the invitation is extended to anyone that wants to join in.
Pre-registration is open for the upcoming VBS and is encouraged to help plan out supplies. Registration will also be available on the first night of VBS at 4:30 p.m.. To enroll or learn more, call 712-215-1505 or stop by and see Kim Leininger at the swimming pool. You can hear the full interview with Leininger below.