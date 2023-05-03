(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Veterans Memorial Museum is set to host its 2023 spaghetti dinner fundraiser Saturday.
All proceeds from the dinner will go toward upkeep of the museum, according to event coordinator Lindy Peterson.
“We have a Navy cook that is gonna be cooking for us, and if you joined us for dinner last year, you know how good he can cook,” Peterson said. “It’s gonna be a fundraiser to help offset the expenses for the museum. We basically make these fundraisers so we can pay our bills, just like everyone else.”
Donations will be accepted at the dinner, which is all you can eat. The menu features spaghetti, marinara, meat sauce, breadsticks, green beans, salad and drink.
Fundraisers such as this one play a critical role in the museum’s ability to continue serving the Shenandoah community and Southwest Iowa as a whole by showcasing American war history.
“We try to preserve the American history of the wars that we’ve been in,” Peterson said. “We take in quite a bit of military memorabilia. We want people to be able to come in and we try to keep it so people know what happened in our country.”
The Shenandoah Veterans Memorial Museum spaghetti dinner fundraiser takes place Saturday, May 6 from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M.
