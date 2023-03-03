(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Veterans Memorial Museum is hosting a special speaker on the events of Pearl Harbor.
Jeff Subko will come share his knowledge of Pearl Harbor with anyone who attends the free event.
Subko was originally scheduled to speak on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor, December 7, but a family event caused the event to be rescheduled.
Ernie Robinson, spokesperson for the Shenandoah Veteran Memorial Museum, says they wanted to host Subko to further inform the public of the monumental attack on the United States and why Americans should still remember it.
“The thing about Pearl Harbor is that a lot of stuff is still that way over there at Hickam Air Force base,” Robinson said. “I was based there at Hickam while I was in the service and all those buildings that were there during that time span still show the bullet holes from the attack. It’s going to be interesting what [Subko] has to say.”
Subko will speak at the Veteran Memorial Museum Community Room at 603 W Lowell Ave in Shenandoah Sunday, March 5 at 2 P.M. The event is open to the public and refreshments will be served afterwards.
For more information, contact Marv Belknap at 712-246-9526.
Click below to hear the full interview with Robinson from the KMA Morning Show.