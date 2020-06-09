(Shenandoah) — After being shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shenandoah Veterans Museum has reopened to the public.
The museum — which is located at 603 West Lowell Avenue in Shenandoah — is now open Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday from 1-4 p.m. The museum has been in its new location since the fall and VFW Senior Vice Commander Ernie Robinson says they are still looking for donations for needed repairs.
"For the overall building, we are still looking for donations and we're trying to get grants for the roof, because it needs repaired real bad," said Robinson. "It's going to cost us about $30,000. If anybody is feeling gracious to help out us vets that have served this country, you can donate. The person to get a hold of is Doug Vance or Leon Edwards, who is commander for the VFW."
The Shenandoah American Legion Post, which is also housed in the building, is also restarting its weekly bingo on Thursday nights. Robinson says the post eventually hopes to also rent out their space in the building for events.
"If everything goes right and things improve better, starting the first of July, they are going to start renting out that portion of the building for people who want to have family functions, wedding receptions or funeral receptions," said Robinson. "They are willing to rent out their side of the building for that purpose. They can get a hold of Doug Vance. His phone number is (402) 690-8524."
Robinson says the organizations using the building hope it serves as a congregation spot for veterans and the public.
"We're hoping to see this building get used more," said Robinson. "It's called the Veteran's Building, but we'd like to have the public come see how well we're doing things in there."
For more information or to schedule a private tour of the museum, contact George Gibson at (712) 246-8057 or Robinson at (712) 621-1682. Robinson was a recent guest on KMA’s Morning Show. You can hear the full interview below.