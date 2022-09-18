(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman was arrested following an incident Saturday evening.
According to the Shenandoah Police Department, authorities were dispatched to 1000 7th Ave for a physical altercation. Upon arrival, officers were advised of a female armed with a stun gun or taser.
Upon investigation, 47-year-old Jennifer Archer of Shenandoah was arrested. Archer was charged with three counts of aggravated assault displaying a weapon and one count of interference with official acts.
Archer was transported to the Page County Jail and held on $6,300 bond.