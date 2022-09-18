Jennifer Archer
Photo: Vinelink

(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman was arrested following an incident Saturday evening. 

According to the Shenandoah Police Department, authorities were dispatched to 1000 7th Ave for a physical altercation. Upon arrival, officers were advised of a female armed with a stun gun or taser. 

Upon investigation, 47-year-old Jennifer Archer of Shenandoah was arrested. Archer was charged with three counts of aggravated assault displaying a weapon and one count of interference with official acts. 

Archer was transported to the Page County Jail and held on $6,300 bond. 

