(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman is in custody after an investigation.
According to the Shenandoah Police Department on Sunday at around 4 in the afternoon officers were called to the 1300 block of West Lowell for a child being assaulted. Officers conducted an investigation on scene and found the report to be false.
A further investigation into the call officers located and arrested 25-year-old Taylor Dawn Fleming for False Reporting with Public Safety Entities, Harassment 2nd degree, Disorderly Conduct, Interference with Official Acts, and Harassment by False Reporting. Mrs. Fleming was transported to the Page County Jail and is being held on a $2900.00 bond.