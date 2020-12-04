(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman faces domestic assault charges following her arrest Thursday afternoon.
According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers were called to the lobby of the police department around 1 p.m. to interview an individual who had just been involved in a domestic assault. After speaking with the individual, officers arrested 28-year-old Jasmin Rendon on a charge of serious domestic assault -- first offense.
She was taken to the Page County Jail on no bond pending further court proceedings.