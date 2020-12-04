Under Arrest

(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman faces domestic assault charges following her arrest Thursday afternoon.

According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers were called to the lobby of the police department around 1 p.m. to interview an individual who had just been involved in a domestic assault. After speaking with the individual, officers arrested 28-year-old Jasmin Rendon on a charge of serious domestic assault -- first offense.

She was taken to the Page County Jail on no bond pending further court proceedings.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.