Nikki Lynn Garner

(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman faces drug charges following her arrest Wednesday night.

The Shenandoah Police Department says officers arrested 44-year-old Nikki Lynn Garner around 9:15 p.m. on a Page County warrant for violation of probation. During the arrest, officers say they found Garner to be in possession of marijuana.

Garner was additionally charged with possession of marijuana -- second offense -- and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Page County Jail on $3,300 bond.

