(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman was arrested on multiple charges on Saturday night.
According to a release from the Shenandoah Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 6th Avenue at around 7:30 PM on Saturday evening for a vehicle vs. parked vehicle accident.
After further investigation, Amber Michelle Hughes, 37, of Shenandoah was arrested for operating while intoxicated 1st offense (serious misdemeanor) and child endangerment resulting in bodily injury (Class D Felony).
Hughes was able to post the $6,000 bond and was released with a court date.