(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman faces an assault charge following her Saturday evening arrest.

The Shenandoah Police Department says 29-year-old Brandy Lea Rankin of Shenandoah was arrested in the 1300 block of West Lowell Avenue around 9:10 p.m. Authorities say Rankin was arrested for domestic abuse serious assault 1st offense. Rankin's arrest follows officers being dispatched to the area for a possible domestic situation.

Rankin is being held at the Page County Jail on no bond until seen by a magistrate.

