(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman was booked on a Fremont County warrant Wednesday.
The Shenandoah Police Department reports 18-year-old Savanna Schenck of Shenandoah was arrested Wednesday morning after officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 5th Avenue. Authorities say Schenck was booked on a valid Fremont County warrant for violation of probation on an original charge of Burglary 3rd Degree.
Schenck was unable to post the $10,000 bond and was transported to the Fremont County Jail by a Fremont County Deputy.