(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman faces multiple charges following her arrest Sunday.
The Shenandoah Police Department reports 26-year-old Jaymie Ilene Rowe of Shenandoah was arrested after officers were called to a residence in the 800 block of South Avenue for a theft report Sunday evening. Authorities say, after investigation, Rowe was charged for Unlawful Possession of a Prescription Drug or Device, Theft 4th Degree, both serious misdemeanors, and Interference with Official Acts, a simple misdemeanor.
Rowe was unable to post the $2,300 bond and transported to the Page County Jail.