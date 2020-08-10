(Mound City) -- A Shenandoah woman was injured after her vehicle hit a deer in northwest Missouri Saturday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 66-year-old Nancy J. Fast was driving a 2015 Hyundai southbound on Interstate 29 just north of Mound City around 9 a.m. The patrol says a deer attempted to cross the roadway. Fast slowed and struck the deer with the front driver's side of the vehicle. The side mirror was knocked into the vehicle through a rolled-down window, striking Fast's hand.
Fast later drove to Shenandoah Medical Center for treatment of injuries to her thumb.