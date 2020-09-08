(Council Bluffs) — A Shenandoah woman has been sentenced to 50 years in prison as part of plea deal in the death of two Council Bluffs men.
On Tuesday, 45-year-old April Montello-Roberts appeared in court to plead guilty to two counts of assault while committing a felony, two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer and one count each of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. Montello-Roberts is alleged to have gone on a crime spree with 28-year-old Troy Petersen of Essex last August, which resulted in the deaths of Jerrot Clark and Steven Carlson over a three-day span. Petersen was shot and killed by police in a standoff following the crimes. Montella-Roberts initially faced two counts of first-degree murder, but those were amended as part of the plea agreement. David Clark is Jerrot Clark’s brother. He told the court he believes Montello-Roberts is evil.
"The detective told us that Troy Petersen and April Roberts were pure evil, pure evil," said Clark. "That means you have Satan in you. I would agree with that statement."
Krysta Carlson is the daughter of Steven Carlson. She told the court that the murder of her father has left a hole in her life.
"My dad was a father, a son, a brother, an uncle, a grandfather, a teacher, a fighter, a lover and a friend," said Carlson. "He was caring. He was forgiving. He was one of the funniest people I ever had the chance to know. My father was never perfect, but he always did his very best. You have taken my father, my teacher, my protector and my go-to person."
Cheryl Casson — the sister of Steven Carlson — also spoke during the hearing. She told Montella-Roberts that she has more judgement awaiting her after she dies.
"I'm a very devout Catholic, and all I can think of is 'Thou shall not kill,'" said Casson. "You've taken one of God's precious creations -- two of them. They are gone from everybody's lives forever. That is a sin. There is nothing on this Earth that we can do as when you stand before God and you have to account for what you have done."
Under the plea agreement, Montello-Roberts was ordered to serve 50 years in prison. She must serve at least 30 years of the sentence before she’s eligible for parole and is required to pay $150,000 restitution to each victim’s estate. Montello-Roberts briefly spoke before Judge Michael Hooper imposed the sentence, saying she is sorry for what she did.
"I do deserve to get this sentence," said Montello-Roberts. "I can say I'm sorry, but it's not enough. I just pray that God helps people to find peace for the things I was involved in. I'm very sorry. That's all I can say. I can't do anything to change it."
The plea deal was reached just two weeks before Montello-Roberts was to face a trial. Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber says the likelihood that she ever leaves prison is low.
"She'll be 74 when she's eligible for her first parole hearing," said Wilber. "I think probably the odds that she sees that are probably somewhere less than 10%. This sentence gives her hope, which is why she agreed to it. Honestly, it avoids us putting 150 civilians that didn't ask to be involved in this case as prospective jurors. It allows us to help them avoid potentially getting sick or whatever may happen."
For the families of the victims, Wilber says he hopes the sentencing can be the first steps toward healing.
"The advice I try to give every family in these cases is that today is important because it closes the bad chapter," said Wilber. "I said it's important that you get back and think about your brother and your dad for the lives they led and not for how they died. I think days like today kind of help us close that chapter."
Authorities say Petersen was the one who shot and killed both victims, but say Montello-Roberts aided and abetted him during the crime spree. Montella-Roberts will be turned over to the Iowa Department of Corrections to begin serving her sentence.