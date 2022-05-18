(Shenandoah) -- One of Shenandoah's special education instructors has been named the third recipient of the 2022 Charles E. Lakin Outstanding Teacher Awards.
In a special ceremony Wednesday morning, Shenandoah High School special education teacher Mary Peterson was given the award, including a $10,000 prize for the teacher and a $2,500 gift to the school district. Following the ceremony, Mary Peterson told KMA News the recognition came out of nowhere.
"I was totally shocked," Peterson explained. "Never in my wildest dreams would I have even imagined that it was coming."
Peterson was one of 180 nominations for the award from 19 different school districts this year. She was nominated by Linda Laughlin, Heather Weiss, and Crystal Wittmer.
As a special education teacher, Peterson says her passion for teaching comes from wanting to help students achieve their goals no matter the situation.
"A lot of the students that I work with have challenges, so that's kind of my special thing is that I want them to see that they can succeed and be successful in something they find their own little niche," said Peterson. "Just to give them confidence and let them know that they're just as good as anybody else."
Peterson started her teaching career at the Creston Elementary School back in 1989, before moving to Shenandoah 22 years ago with her husband Mike Peterson, when she made the switch to high school--but not without some convincing.
"I knew the principal at the high school because his wife had been an associate with me in Creston, and so she's like 'he needs a special ed teacher at the high school,' and I was like 'no, I don't want to teach high school kids, they're not nice,' and she's like 'oh, come on," said Peterson. "So, I came for the interview and he said 'yeah, I know you'll probably move down to the elementary,' well, 22 years later, here I am still at the high school. And I found out that high school kids aren't really any different than the little elementary kids--they still just want somebody to care for them and help them get through."
But, Peterson says the spark for teaching came back in high school.
"Going through school I just always liked going to school and I baby sat lots of kids," said Peterson. "When I was in high school, I worked at the school part time in the summer as a janitor with them. Then they had summer school so I helped and I always just wanted to be around kids and working with them."
Peterson says she is honored to be nominated and recognized for the prestigious award. The Lakin Award is given annually to four public school teachers from non-urban schools within a 40-mile radius of Lakin's hometown of Emerson.