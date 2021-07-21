(Shenandoah) -- A new business in Shenandoah is hoping to capture a little Christmas spirit in July with a customer appreciation event Saturday.
Shenandoah Nutrition opened its doors in May in the Orchard Corners Shopping Center on Highway 59. Melissa Hobbie says they feature healthy shakes and energizing teas.
"We have Herbalife-based tea, we do healthy shakes and teas, high-protein and low-carb with lots of vitamins and nutrients," said Hobbie. "They are super healthy and, let me tell you, they are delicious."
Hobbie says the business was created to bring a healthy option for drinks to the community.
"I think everybody is looking to improve their health and just to have a healthy alternative," said Hobbie. "There's ice cream, there's McDonald's and different options here in town, but this provides a healthy alternative where you don't feel so guilty coming in and having a shake or tea. I think everyone is gearing their lifestyle towards something healthier."
Shenandoah Nutrition is similar to other healthy shake and tea options that have sprung up around KMAland. Doug Hobbie says it's part of a larger movement in society to seek out healthy options.
"As health-conscious as we've gotten in today's society, we all know that it gets expensive to buy healthy," said Hobbie. "If you go to the store and buy organic, it's always expensive. This is a cheaper alternative and you still have the health benefits to it."
Shenandoah Nutrition will host a customer appreciation event on Saturday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Melissa Hobbie says the theme is Christmas in July.
"We're doing a little fun theme where it will be Christmas in July," said Hobbie. "We're going to decorate for Christmas. We're going to have Christmas-themed drinks and special door prizes going on."
Shenandoah Nutrition is open weekdays from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information about all of their offerings, visit the Shenandoah Nutrition Facebook Page.