(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Public Library in partnership with the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association and downtown merchants is pleased to offer the community its first ever Story Walk.
This month is a big one in terms of American history as it celebrates the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, the women's right to vote. To commemorate this anniversary the Shenandoah Public Library is putting together a story walk using the book The Voice that Won the Vote by Elisa Boxer and illustrated by Vivien Mildenberger.
“I heard other libraries had done it and it's a big deal in the Northeast that's sort of where it got started. I got to attend one as they had a story walk through the botanical gardens in Omaha and it was a lot of fun. I thought it would be neat to do one in Shenandoah some day,” Shenandoah Public Library Director Carrie Falk said.
The Story Walk may be viewed on Sheridan Avenue now through the official date of the vote on August 18th. The walk begins at Kat’s Coffee and Koolerz and goes East down to County Line Design then will come back West and conclude at the Shenandoah Historical Museum. Businesses on the route will have pages of the story in their windows to follow along for the walk.
“We hope that families get out and do this. It’s something to do outside together in a summer where most everything seems to have been cancelled,” Falk said.
To hear the full interview discussing the Story Walk as well as the book The Voice that Won the Vote with Carrie Falk click below.