(Shenandoah) -- Organizers of the Shenandoah ShenDig Barbecue Competition hope to build upon the success of last year's inaugural event.
Activities take place next Friday and Saturday in back of the Elks Lodge on U.S. Highway 59 in Shenandoah. Earlier this week, officials with the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah announced registrations were closed after reaching the full field of teams for the competition. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, ShenDig Committee Co-chair Mace Hensen says registrations picked up over the past two months.
"Back in May, we were sitting at 16 teams," said Hensen, "and our minimum sanctioned number of teams was 25. There was a little bit of panic, but not a big deal. But, what we saw from then until now is a huge interest locally in the southwest corner, the western side of the state, the eastern side of Nebraska. They've come out, they've absolutely come out. And now, we're 10 teams over last year."
Hensen says helping spur registrations is national certification from the Kansas City Barbecue Society. Next weekend's grand champion is automatically qualified for the Kansas City Royal Barbecue Competition and the International Invitational Championships, and is entered into a drawing for the Jack Daniels World Championships in Kentucky. Hensen says the teams also compete for national points.
"We've got 8 probably topnotch teams that travel," said Hensen. "The reason they come is because of the sanctioned points that they get. If they don't hit the minimum number, they don't get those sanctioning points. If we don't get that minimum number and sanctioning points, they don't come."
Teams from numerous KMAland communities and six states are coming to Shenandoah next weekend. ShenDig Co-Chair Stacy Truex says organizers learned a lot from last year's shakedown cruise.
"I think last year, since it was new to us, it was just the organization of the event--since none of us have ever done anything like the barbecue competition," said Truex. "Working with the teams, working with the community, we have huge community support, and we are really relying on that this year, as well. And, the community has really come out to help us, which is wonderful."
Events begin with the introduction of teams "NASCAR style" during the "Fridays After 5" event next Friday evening at 5 outside the Elks Lodge. Gates open next Saturday morning at 11. The first 400 people through the gate receive a sampler platter with sides prepared by 17 of the 35 teams. Cover charges are $5 next Friday night and $10 next Saturday. Winners are announced next Saturday at 3 p.m. You can hear the full interview with Mace Hensen and Stacy Truex here: