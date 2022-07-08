(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's inaugural barbecue contest has taken on extra significance.
Preparations continue for the 1st annual Shenandoah ShenDig barbecue competition July 29-30 at the Elks Lodge. Officials with the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah and the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association announce that the event has been named an official qualifier event with the Kansas City Barbecue Society. Mace Hensen and Stacy Truex are co-chairs of the competition. Hensen tells KMA News earning that status is a major milestone.
"Now, the winner of our contest--which we'll call the grand champion of our event--will automatically be invited to the American Royal barbecue competition in Kansas City," said Hensen, "and then also will be put into a drawing for the Jack Daniels Invitational, which is a lottery deal. So, our winner will be put into that lottery."
In addition, the ShenDig grand champion qualifies for the World Invitational Barbecue Championships in Alabama in September. Hensen says the designation is important at a time when many competitions are struggling.
"With the gas and fuel prices we've been fighting," he said, "a lot of the competitions have had to cancel. Some of the competitions have been limited in the number of teams available to travel to their site. Right now, we're looking at ending up, probably, 25 competitors at our event."
Hensen says ShenDig achieved the qualifier status by reaching the threshold for competitors' numbers. Of the contestants registered, Hensen says about half are within an hour's drive of Shenandoah--the rest are coming from great distances.
"The rest are going to be from as far away as Quincy, Illinois, Harrisonville, Missouri--which is south of Kansas City," said Hensen, "Springfield, Missouri, Colo, Iowa and Blair, Nebraska is kind of some of the longer reaches we're working with right now."
Additional teams will be accepted until the final week of the competition. More information is available from the ShenDig Facebook page.