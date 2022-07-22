(Shenandoah) -- More than two dozen teams are expected in Shenandoah next weekend for the city's inaugural barbecue event.
Shenandoah's first-ever ShenDig Barbecue Competition takes place next Friday and Saturday at the Elks Lodge. Mace Hensen is a co-chair of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah's ShenDig Committee. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Hensen says 23 teams had registered as of Thursday, and at least two more indicated an interest in entering the competition. He adds the Kansas City Barbecue Society--the organization sanctioning the event--is keeping registration open until activities begin.
"To meet the minimum for a sanctioned event--which means that our grand champion will go onto some great, great, huge events--we have to have a minimum of 15 teams," said Hensen. "A lot of the inaugural events, and some of the actual veteran events that have been going on, have been struggling this year with fuel pricing, and this and that, and everything going on. It's just so amazing that we've got so many teams."
Hensen says land is staked out in back of the Elks Lodge for not only the competitors, but also the vast array of food trucks and other attractions lined up for the event.
"If you're familiar with the Friday after 5 events that First National Bank has had out there," he said, "they built the stage out behind the Elks Lodge. So, we're taking all of what I call 'the 40 acres of heaven' for our barbecue grounds. So, we're going to line up all of these 25 teams around the parameter of the big field, and then we're bringing the axe throwers, we're bringing in the kettle corn. We've got a great variety of food trucks that are going to be available."
Teams are expected to arrive as early as Friday morning. Friday's ShenDig schedule includes food trucks open from 4-to-8 p.m., music from 5-to-7 p.m., and an introduction of the competitors at 6. Activities kick into high gear Saturday, with grounds opening at noon. Though food trucks are available from noon to 7 p.m. and more musical performances beginning at 2 p.m., Hensen says early arrivals will have a chance to sample some of the food cooked by the contestants at around 1 p.m.
"The first 400 people through the gate will get a red or orange ticket," said Hensen. "That ticket will get you one of the sampler plates at our food tents. Once those 400 are gone, then. like I said, we have all of this great food from our food vendors coming in."
Winners will be announced at 3 p.m., with trophies awarded in three categories: grand champion, reserve grand champion and the mayor's trophy. A wide assortment of gift packages are also at stake.