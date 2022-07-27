(Shenandoah) -- Activities surrounding this weekend's Shenandoah ShenDig Barbecue Competition aren't confined to one location.
That's according to Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen, who predicts a busy weekend in the community. Twenty-seven teams are now registered for the first-ever event taking place Friday and Saturday at the Elks Lodge. Members of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah and the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association are among the event's organizers. McQueen praised those involved in making the competition happen on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning.
"I am just totally impressed with how they have organized this," said McQueen. "They've done everything to get this set up. Friday and Saturday should be a great time over there at the Elks."
Surrounding the barbecue event are other activities sponsored by SCIA and Shenandoah's Eagles Club, among others. McQueen hopes those events--coupled with the barbecue contest--draw more visitors to town this weekend.
"We've got sidewalk sales going on that day," he said. "We've got other organizations that are going to have things. We've got food trucks at Priest Park, plus other activities there. My hope is everyone will come in--I'm sure I'm dreaming when I say 7,000 people coming into town--but, you know, even if 2,000 come in for this, they're going to be able to see Shenandoah all over. It's not just going to be centralized at the Elks parking lot."
City department heads met Tuesday to outline final preparations for this weekend. McQueen praised city crews in helping spruce up the community in time for ShenDig.
"The parks department does a great job of keeping the parks mowed up, and everything," said McQueen. "I know the street department has been working on getting a lot of the streets cleaned off, and clearing the stuff up along the buildings. They've been out with their gas-powered leaf blowers, and trying to clean out the corners, and everything. Todd Foutch, the city street department, has just done a great job of getting these guys out. He wants it to look good when people come up and down Main Street, and well as on the side streets, too."
You can hear the entire interview with Roger McQueen here:
The complete ShenDig schedule is available here: