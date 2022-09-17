(Shenandoah) – Basking in the glow of a successful inaugural event this summer, organizers of the ShenDig Barbecue Competition are cooking up a second event next year.
July 21 and 22 are set for the 2023 ShenDig event at Shenandoah Elks Lodge. ShenDig Committee members announced next year’s event at a celebration in downtown Shenandoah Saturday evening. Committee Co-Chair Mace Hensen tells KMA News next year’s competition was moved up a week in order not to conflict with other barbecue contests.
“We’re just actually proud as all get out that we’re going to host a second event,” said Hensen. “And, we’re working with other area events that are going to work with us, and work on the dates. So, July 21 and 22 are the dates that we have chosen.”
Hensen says sponsors are already lined up for ShenDig ’23.
“We’ve got sponsors already on board that we’ve never even heard of before,” he said. “Sponsors that were major sponsors this year have already committed to doing next year. Most of the sponsors that we had on board this year gave us approval at the end of the event. So, yeah, we’re moving forward.”
Saturday’s barbecue cookout paid tribute to the scores of volunteers that helped make the late July competition a success.
“You know, back in February, we talked about needing an army of volunteers,” said Hensen. “That army showed up. Shenandoah should be absolutely proud of what’s going on, because that army showed up, and they represented Shenandoah, and they represented Shenandoah well. So, yeah, it’s a proud day for Shen.”
In addition, four community organizations received donations from the event’s revenues. Shenandoah’s Music Boosters and Optimist Club, and Shenandoah’s Park and Recreation Department each received $500 checks, while Shenandoah’s Elks Lodge received a $1,000 check.