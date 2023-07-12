(Shenandoah) -- Organizers of next weekend's Shenandoah ShenDig Barbecue Championships say registration is closed for this year's competition.
Officials with the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah say 35 teams have registered for the July 22nd competition at the Elks Lodge in Shenandoah--reaching full capacity for the event. Competitors include last year's grand champions--Smokin' Leftys Barbecue of Omaha, plus two high school teams--Essex High School's Grill Reapers and Hamburg High School's Big Blue Barbecue. Also making the field--Team Bucnutz 2, the winners of a recent competition sponsored by Shenandoah's Eagles chapter. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen congratulated the event's organizers with registering a full field for the second annual ShenDig.
"This thing just exploded," said McQueen. "I mean, it wasn't just few weeks ago they were looking at just 16 teams, and now they've capped off at 35. They're coming from different states. I think they've got a lot of the wrinkles out this year that they had last year, being the first one. I think they got a lot of little issues that they didn't anticipate. Right now, it looks to me like everything is running very smoothly."
McQueen says a lot of "behind the scenes" work is taking place in advance of next weekend's events.
"The area out there is ready for these guys to come in," he said. "I'll actually be out there next Friday morning helping them, pointing them to their spots, and so forth. I'm excited. I think it's going to be another great week in Shenandoah. When these barbecue guys come in, these teams, it just fills the town up. They like being here, and we like having them here."
McQueen made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning. Each team will be introduced "NASCAR style" during a "Fridays After 5" event next Friday evening outside the Elks, which also includes music from Jim Larson. Next Saturday's lineup includes performances from Gas 'N Grass at 11 a.m., followed by headliner Nick Schnebelin from Kansas City. Cover charges are $5 next Friday night and $10 next Saturday. The first 400 people through the gate next Saturday receive a sampler platter with sides prepared by 17 of the 35 teams.