(Shenandoah)-- The First National Bank of Shenandoah and the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association (SCIA) are set to host kids' games at Priest Park on Saturday.
Retail Manager at First National Bank Adam Wright and banker Patti Rolf joined the KMA Morning Show on Tuesday (9-21) to discuss the event.
"We're going to have some carnival games, some inflatables, the superheroes are going to be walking around, the National Guard is coming with their rock climbing wall, and we're going to have some balloon animals," Rolf said.
The event will begin at 10 AM and continue until around 1:30 on Saturday afternoon. Rolf wanted to remind parents and kids of one detail.
"These activities that we are sponsoring will be no charge to the family," Rolf continued. "They can come out and not have to worry about bringing nickels or quarters to pay for the games. They're all free. I think some of the vendors will have different things if they want to choose those. But our activities are all free, sponsored by the bank and the SCIA office."
All ages are welcome to join in on the fun. To hear the full interview with Rolf and Wright, click below.