(Shenandoah) -- After wet, gloomy weather the day before, Shenfest Parade '22 had its day in the sun.
Shenandoah High School's Marching Mustangs, under the direction of Dale Risher, took its usual position near the front of the traditional early fall parade. KMAland residents lined West Sheridan Avenue on a bright, sunny Saturday afternoon to view a vast array of entries. VIPs included this year's grand marshal, retired Shenandoah veterinarian Dr. Gary Connell and his wife Jane. The Connells were humbled by the tribute.
"It's kind of nice to be honored by the town--even though I don't deserve it," said Gary. "But, I appreciate it."
"I think it's wonderful," said Jane. "The community's been good to us over the years, and we never would have wanted to live anywere else. So, it's a nice honor."
Also sparkling in the sun: Miss Shenandoah Carys Woolsey, riding with Little Miss Shenandoah Bryleigh Bowers. For Carys, the parade capped a whirlwind week which included Shenandoah High School's Homecoming celebration.
"A lot of stress and busyness," said Woolsey. "I've been on the go for, like, three days. But, I wouldn't trade it for anything. It's great."
In addition to the parade, Shenfest attendees had other events to choose from, including a big vendor fair in Priest Park, the traditional Shenandoah Fire Department pancake feed, a car show, a tractor show, a tennis tournament and a fun run and walk, among other activities. It was Roger McQueen's first Shenfest parade as mayor. McQueen says Shenfest is a major attraction luring visitors to town.
"I look at what's going on up in Priest Park right now," said McQueen, "the amount of traffic and the people I saw downtown earlier, to have seven bands over here, and to have a great crowd in town. I think it's great anytime we can showcase Shenandoah, and bring everyone together for a community feel."
Some of those visitors were former residents returning for a plethora of class reunions. David Burmania of Aurora, Illinois is a 1977 Shenandoah High graduate. Burmania says the return home brought back memories of a bygone era.
"The thing I remember most is the freedom that we had," said Burmania. "We weren't restricted as far as how late we can be out, and things we did, because our parents knew we would be safe."
And, Marda Willeman Walters enjoyed catching up with former classmates from the SHS class of 1972.
"It's a really good feeling," she said. "You know, we all have a lot of shared experiences. You have conversations without having to give the background--we know the background."
Winners of the Shenfest band competition were announced following the parade: Creston took first place honors in the middle school division, followed by Harlan, second and Clarinda, third. Fremont-Mills placed first in the high school division, followed by Stanton in second place. Many of these bands will compete in next Saturday's Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree in Clarinda.