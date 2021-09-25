(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah’s long-awaited 150th birthday was on parade Saturday afternoon.
Shenandoah High School’s Marching Mustangs set the musical tone for the 2021 Shenfest Parade, marking the community’s sesquicentennial. Numerous VIPs dotted the parade, including this year’s grand marshals, Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt and his wife Lucille. Hunt, who ends a 16-year run as mayor at the end of December, tells KMA News he was touched by the honor.
“We can’t think whoever nominated us enough,” said Hunt. “You know, we love this city, and we hope what we’ve done here, the people enjoyed.”
Lucille Hunt echoed her husband’s comments.
“I just stand beside my husband,” said Lucille. “He’s done a lot, so much for Shenandoah. He loves the town, and I do, too.”
Also in the parade was Edan Everly – son of the late Don Everly – only hours before his Saturday night concert at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium. Hunt attended school with Don and Phil Everly, and has fond memories of the pre-stardom Everly Brothers.
“Of course, they would come to school after performing with their dad and mom on KMA,” he said. “Sometimes, they would still have on their bandanas and boots, and things. Sometimes, we would kind of tease ‘em, We didn’t know that they would grow up to be millionaires. But, they were nice kids. And, Phil was fast – he could really run.”
Royalty past and presented joined the parade participants. Miss Shenandoah Jillian Buzzard and Little Miss Shenandoah Kennedy Schoonover were joined by a host of Shenandoah High Homecoming queens from previous years. Karen May Sislo was SHS Homecoming queen back in 1966. Sislo says riding in the parade was special for more than one reason.
“I haven’t worn my crown in a really long time,” said Sislo, “and I thought it sounded like a perfect opportunity to do this. And, I love Shenandoah. I have to have an excuse to come back here now. I don’t really have family living here now, so this is a perfect opportunity. I love Shenandoah.”
Shenandoah’s big birthday provided a perfect opportunity for scores of class reunions. Susie Winegardner joined her former classmates on the class of 1971 float. Winegardner, who now lives in Omaha, says returning for the community’s sesquicentennial was fitting for her class.
“Our class in ’71 when we graduated, we were the centennial graduating class,” said Winegardner. “And so, with this – this being our 50 years – only two classes ever get to experience this in any 100-year period. So, we got to celebrate the 100 and 150, and the people graduating in ’21, they’re celebrating the 150th, and they’ll be around to celebrate the 200th. So, this is really special for us.”
Winegardner also believes her class represented the end of a great era in the community.
“We were probably the end of what I would call one of the great generations,” she said, “where Shenandoah was at its prime, and we lived here during some of Shenandoah’s really golden years. We had the freedom to run around, and be independent, but we also were respectful of the family. It really was special for us to have that background, and take it out to the world as we grew.”
Virtually all of Shenandoah’s mayoral candidates appeared in the parade, as well as float representing various churches, businesses and civic organizations.