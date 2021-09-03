(Red Oak) -- KMAland law enforcement officials are expecting more motorists on the road this Labor Day weekend than last year's COVID-marred holiday.
That means a greater potential for traffic accidents. It has been a deadly summer on the region's roadways. In Iowa, alone, 215 fatalities have been reported by the Iowa Department of Transportation. Thirty-five, alone, were recorded in August--including at least two locally. With all this in mind, Montgomery County Sheriff Jon Spunaugle is asking motorists to use caution when hitting the roads this weekend. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Spunaugle cited three common denominators in most accidents. While excessive speed is number one, the sheriff believes motorists are slowing down slightly.
"I do think that's somewhat a cause of the STEP program that we're in now--the Special Traffic Enforcement Program, and traffic enforcement (in general)," said Spunaugle. "Overall, I do believe that over the years, our speeds have come down. Of course, you always still have the excessive speeds. I think what we're seeing anyway, it is a little bit better, but I also do believe it is one of the major causes of crashes."
Alcohol or drug impaired driving is the number-two factor in crashes. With fewer COVID-related restrictions in place this year, Spunaugle expects increased numbers of drunk or drugged drivers on the highways.
"It was really evident last year," he said. "There were not nearly as many people out on the roads. So, I do believe that's going to be an increase this year as well--and mainly because of COVID."
Spunaugle says distracted driving--the number three denominator in accidents--is growing problem, especially among teens.
"I think that has become worse with the cell phone issues, the distracted driving," said Spunaugle. "Fifteen, 20 years ago, you didn't have the distracted driving while we do now. I do think they (teens) are more susceptible. I do think they are anyway, just because of an inexperienced driver. Maybe a teen would be a little more apt to be a little more riskier in their decision making. I think cell phones play a big role in that."
If you're on the roads this weekend, Spunaugle asks motorists to use a designated driver if you're drinking, watch your speeds, buckle up and drop your cell phone. You can hear the full interview with Jon Spunaugle here: