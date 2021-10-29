(Nodaway) -- At least one KMAland lawmaker is making his political plans known following the approval of new legislative and congressional maps.
State Senator Tom Shipley tells KMA News he'll run for his third term in the Iowa Senate in the 2022 general elections. Shipley announced his candidacy one day after both the Iowa House and Senate approved a second set of new boundaries submitted by the Legislative Services Agency in Thursday's special legislative session. The Nodaway Republican tells KMA News the new maps were more compact than the first versions rejected by the Senate in the first special session earlier this month.
"From my personal standpoint, it certainly put me in a better spot, in a lot of ways," said Shipley. "I think that everybody when they looked at it was very well satisfied. And, it is what is, because now we've approved it with very little dissention. We only had one 'no' vote in the Senate."
Under redistricting, Shipley is placed in the Iowa Senate's new 9th District, which includes Adams, Cass, Montgomery, Page, Ringgold and Taylor counties, plus all but the northeastern section of Union County. Shipley's colleague, State Senator Mark Costello, is placed in the Senate's 8th District, including Fremont, Mills, Harrison and all of Pottawattamie County except the Council Bluffs area--which would be represented by Dan Dawson in the Senate's 10th District. Shipley says rejecting the first set of maps is a rarity for lawmakers.
"Over the period of time that this system's been in place," he said, "there's only been four other times. In two of those times, the first map was turned down. So, it wasn't like we were setting some sort of historical precedent. But, we're passed that now, and it's time to get moving."
Redistricting was necessary following the 2020 Iowa Census figures. Shipley notes the new boundaries reflect the continuing growth of urban areas, and declining populations in rural Iowa, and all of rural America.
"Actually, it's not so much Polk County growing a lot," said Shipley. "Dallas County's population has just exploded. Then, some of the other counties around Des Moines, their populations have increased quite a little bit also. Marion and probably Madison, Story--those counties have seen an increase in population. But, Dallas County, for certain, is where the largest population increase, I believe, is taking place."
Shipley was first elected to the State Senate in 2014, succeeding the retiring Hubert Houser. He was reelected in November, 2018.