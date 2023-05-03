(Des Moines) -- At least one KMAland lawmaker is pleased with the passage of a bill increasing penalties for human trafficking in Iowa.
Last week, the Iowa Senate unanimously passed the bill, which primarily changes how the state prosecutes human trafficking and sex trafficking in the state. The Iowa House also unanimously passed the bill in March -- which now awaits Governor Kim Reynolds' signature. State Senator Tom Shipley, who was pushing for similar legislation earlier in the session, tells KMA News the increase was much needed to try and deter such crimes from occurring in the state.
"There's no question that this is about as hideous of crime as there is and the people that do this sort of thing -- they need to go to prison for a very, very long time at a minimum anyway," said Shipley. "So, hopefully this is going to help put a dent in that."
Primarily, the bill changes the majority of human trafficking violations in the state from a class D to a class B felony unless the victim is under the age of 18, which would now be considered a class A felony once the legislation becomes law. Shipley says the changes primarily come to allow for stricter prison sentences.
"There's different classifications which put into place certain sentencing requirements," he said. "So, if you elevate those from a Class D to Class C or Class C to Class B, then it becomes more helpful to the judicial system as far as sentencing guidelines."
Once the bill becomes law, those convicted of trafficking anyone under the age of 18 could be sentenced to life in prison. Additionally, Shipley says lawmakers are also hoping to find more ways to assist the victims of human and sex trafficking.
"Because it gets to be a real mess when they're being trafficking for different things and then get arrested because they're doing what their kidnapper makes them to do," said Shipley. "So, everybody is obviously supportive of harsher penalties for (traffickers)."
Iowa lawmakers voted in 2006 to make human trafficking a class D felony -- which carries a fine of up to $7500 and a sentence of up to five years in prison. Shipley made his comments on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program.