(Des Moines) -- Another KMAland lawmaker is making his feelings known on the controversial eminent domain issue as it pertains to a proposed carbon pipeline project.
State Senator Tom Shipley is among legislators awaiting action in the State Senate on temporary provisions blocking developers from applying for eminent domain authority to seize property for carbon pipelines before February 1st of next year. The Iowa House approved the measure late last month following outcry over Summit Carbon Solution's possible use of the legal maneuver to acquire land for its proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Shipley expressed disappointment that an earlier proposal measure was scuttled.
"I was disappointed we didn't get to act on it in the Senate," said Shipley, "because, I know it's a very hot topic in many areas--and especially here in southwest Iowa, with the pipeline potentially coming down to Shenandoah. The areas it would have to cross has been hotly debated by a number of people."
Earlier this week, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved a letter to be sent to the Iowa Utilities Board expressing opposition to using eminent domain for the pipeline project. Shipley says constituents' feedback has been similar in tone.
"Some of them absolutely don't want them at all," he said, "and they certainly don't believe eminent domain is the route to go to get there. I can't recall that I've received very many emails in support of it--which would stand to reason, you know."
On another topic, Shipley and other lawmakers are in a wait-and-see mode on proposed renewable fuel standards designed to boost E-15 sales statewide.
"It's still being worked out, and getting some kinks worked out of it in the Senate, with all the stakeholders involved," said Shipley. "But, we're getting down to crunch time. So, given the fact there's probably about three weeks left for all of this to get done, I don't know. I've not been involved in any of those discussions, other than just a few reports of where they are in the negotiations."
That same legislation would help gas stations and convenience stores with equipment conversions, making ethanol-blended fuels easier to distribute. April 19th is the deadline for lawmakers to end the 2022 General Assembly before their per diem pay runs out. You can hear the full interview with Tom Shipley here: