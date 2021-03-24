(Des Moines) -- Another KMAland lawmaker is voicing his support for a bill changing Iowa's gun laws.
Both the Iowa House and Senate recently passed legislation that would eliminate Iowa's requirement for a permit from a local sheriff to purchase a handgun. State Senator Tom Shipley is among the legislators supporting the bill on the Senate side of the chamber. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shipley says he based his decision on the number of messages received from constituents in favor of the bill, and the need to protect Second Amendment rights. Shipley also called some of the concerns expressed by the bill's opponents "overblown." Specifically, he says claims that background checks for handgun purchases would be eliminated aren't true.
"I'm very disturbed that some people have made the claims that there are no background checks anymore," said Shipley. "That's simply not the case. Background checks are still part of the deal. If you go to a federal firearms licensed dealer and want to purchase something, they can do an instant background check on you. People are going to go through much of the same motions. If you want to go outside the state, you're still probably going to need that permit."
Under the current laws, The Nodaway Republican says individuals can still receive a gun permit, regardless if they have a police record.
"With the permit, once you've got it, you've got it for five years," he said. "And, of course, if you did something nefarious in that livelier period, it wouldn't show up. Because you've got your permit, you want to go purchase a weapon. Well, now, you're going to need to get that instant background check."
State Senator Dan Dawson of Council Bluffs also voted in favor of the bill, which awaits Governor Kim Reynolds' signature. You can hear the full interview with Tom Shipley on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.