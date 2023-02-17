(Des Moines) -- Both the Iowa House and Senate have approved legislation recalculating property tax rollback numbers for city, county and school district budgets.
Earlier this week, the Iowa House approved Senate File 181 by a 86-13 vote. Previously approved in the Senate, the bill means a savings of $133 million for Iowans' property tax bills. Correcting a mistake made on rollback numbers in the 2021 fiscal year, the correction means local governmental entities must adjust their fiscal 2023 budgets to make up the difference. State Senator Tom Shipley is among the bill's supporters. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Shipley called the entire situation "unfortunate."
"It was unfortunate that somebody made a mistake, and got the wrong information out," said Shipley. "It's even worse the fact that they didn't let people know that earlier than they did. What it really does, though, by the action we took, it would prevent people paying about over a hundred million dollars in property taxes."
However, the Nodaway Republican argues municipalities only received the additional property tax dollars through the error.
"I'll grant you, yeah, they thought they would," he said. "So, they started their budget process. Then, of course, when they discovered the error, something had to be corrected. Consequently, we passed it to prevent them from having this property tax increase. But, we also gave them an opportunity to redo their budgets, because by law, they had to be done by a certain date."
Cities, counties and school districts now have until late April to have their adjusted fiscal 2023 budgets certified. Shipley doesn't believe services will be cut to make up for the subtracted revenues.
"We'll get through this," said Shipley. "In fact, one county supervisors told me, 'we'll figure it out.' It's just too bad the mistake was made, and it's probably worse that people weren't given the information that there needed to be a fix to this. So, but I guess, we'll have to move on from that point. Nobody should have to cut services because of this. As I say, this is not a cutback on their money, it's just money they never would have received, anyway."
You can hear the full interview with Tom Shipley here: