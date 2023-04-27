(Corning) -- Iowa lawmakers are beginning to establish budget numbers for the upcoming fiscal year.
Earlier this week, the Iowa Senate Republicans approved a budget plan for the Departments of Natural Resources and Agriculture, which allocates roughly $43 million to the two entities. While the departments didn't ask for additional funding this year, State Senator Tom Shipley says lawmakers shifted some of the dollars. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, the Corning Republican says some of the shifts came at the request of Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig to allow for more inspectors of fuel pumps and meat lockers.
"To make sure the amount of gas you pay for is what you've got in your tank, because we've got a lot more fuel pumps out there and they've needed a few more inspectors for that," said Shipley. "And also looking at the increase in activity with meat lockers, they needed a little bit of help with inspections for those."
Additionally, Shipley says they plan to continue funding water quality projects.
"We're trying to get some money moved around for soil conservation and putting in place money for actual practices," he said, "not just necessarily people to administer, but things to actually get stuff done."
However, some Senate Democrats questioned those efforts due to the bill cutting funding with the Iowa Nutrient Research Center at Iowa State University and likely ending its collaboration with the Iowa Flood Center at the University of Iowa, the latter of which they say had been measuring whether water quality projects were working. Meanwhile, for the Iowa DNR, Shipley says additional funds were also shifted toward maintaining state parks.
There was also some debate over a provision in the bill that strikes language encouraging the state to have 10% of the land in the state be parks, wilderness areas, and other property available for public use. However, Shipley believes the expectation, which was put into Iowa code years ago, is unrealistic.
"That's just absurd in my mind to be able to do that and, in fact, it's really irrelevant because that 10% acquisition was suppose to be completed by now," he said. "Hopefully, it also puts more focus on maintaining what we have versus acquiring more."
According to a DNR land inventory, the state currently owns just over 1% of the 36 million acres in Iowa. But, he says that doesn't mean the state can't acquire more property.
"We've had some cases even where I wouldn't call them public lands, but where private owners donate property to entities and it becomes more a public land situation instead of just in private hands -- we have some of those even in southwest Iowa," said Shipley. "Many people don't understand how much land the government between the state, counties, and federal government actually controls in Iowa and it's a lot."
State senators also unanimously approved a Department of Transportation budget that allocates roughly $22 million for a new maintenance garage. Shipley says the plan is also to begin tackling the Public Health and Human Services budget Thursday, which is typically the largest in the state. While initial spending targets differed, Senate and House lawmakers have also come to a consensus on an overall spending figure of $8.5 billion for fiscal '24.