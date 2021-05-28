(Nodaway) -- Count KMAland legislators among those disappointed over the continued stalemate on changes to the state's "bottle bill" legislation.
Lawmakers adjourned the 2021 Iowa General Assembly without passing a measure to alter the distribution of deposits collected on cans and bottles in the state. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, State Senator Tom Shipley says all sides involved in the issue must give before any changes in current regulations are realized.
"There's several players involved in this," said Shipley. "When you're making a change on something that should have been worked on and fixed years ago, it's just an awfully hard push to make it happen, to where some people or everybody is satisfied to make some changes, and that they can live with them."
Shipley says negotiations must take place in the interim period between the end of this year's session, and the beginning of the 2022 assembly next January.
"It's frustrating for everyone," he said. "I mean, I hear from people about getting the bottle bill fixed, and so forth. Yeah, I'd like to do that, but it just seems to be more difficult than it ought to be."
Among other things, the bill falling by the wayside this session would have increased the amount of money redemption centers receive for collecting cans and bottles from one to two cents per container. Another component of the bill allowed grocery stores and other retailers selling beverages to opt out of accepting the empties.