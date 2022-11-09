(Corning) -- Republican incumbent Tom Shipley cruised to victory for his third term in the Iowa State Senate.
According to unofficial results, Shipley handily beat Democratic challenger Tripp Narup for the Senate's 9th District by securing 17,785 votes or just under 77%. Meanwhile, Narup brought in 5,298 votes or 22.9%. An Iowa State University graduate, Shipley spent three years as a vocational agriculture instructor with the Fremont-Mills School District. He then joined Land O'Lakes' feed division, working with grain elevators in Stanton, Villisca, Clarinda, and Red Oak. Shipley then served as a legislative liaison for the Iowa Cattleman's Association before rejoining Land O'Lakes as a beef specialist. Following then-State Senator Hubert Houser's retirement, Shipley was elected to the legislature in 2014. Shipley spoke with KMA News following his victory Tuesday.
"I am just very appreciative of all the support and the help I got from around the district to do things, get signs put together, have sessions of meeting people, and things like that," said Shipley. "That sort of thing is priceless and I can't thank people enough for the help they gave me."
Shipley says some name recognition due to his previous experiences helped him push through in the new portions of his District.
"Having worked with different cattleman's associations and so forth, and actually the part of my district that's new, I worked for a lot of years in those areas," said Shipley. "So, there was quite a few people who knew who I was and I guess they didn't hold that against me."
On top of continuing to address infrastructure and bridge repairs throughout the state, Shipley says he also wants to address pharmacy benefit managers or PBMs.
"We worked on that pretty hard the last few days and I think we want to get that addressed to help keep our local pharmacies going in our communities," said Shipley. "They're a huge and very important part of where we live and so forth."
Among other things, Shipley also wants to look to extend operational sharing incentives for more rural school districts. Shipley's new 9th District includes Cass, Montgomery, Adams, Page, and Taylor Counties and portions of Union County.