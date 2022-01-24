(Des Moines) -- Governor Kim Reynolds' sweeping tax reform proposals are drawing favorable comments from the constituents of one KMAland lawmaker.
State Senator Tom Shipley reacted to the proposals on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning. Shipley says the governor's proposal for a 4% flat income tax rate has "a lot of appeal" from local residents. However, Shipley says the governor's plan to eliminate taxes on retirement funds and pensions is also drawing support.
"It's interesting that the comments I've heard from some people about that have been extremely positive," said Shipley. "I got an email from someone who had heard about it, and read about it in my newsletter, and they were, in fact, considering leaving Iowa because they were being taxed at rate that was out of line."
The Nodaway Republican says easing the tax burden is important in order to keep retirees in Iowa.
"You know, there's a lot of people that retire that still have a very useful life ahead of them, and are very productive citizens," he said. "We need to keep those people in Iowa. And, if this is one way we can do that, I think it needs a lot of investigation on how we can proceed forward to that. Who knows? We could be a destination state for a number of retirees that are having to look at paying income tax on our pensions now."
However, Shipley adds "the devil's in the details," and it remains to be seen how the proposals will play out in this year's session. Additionally, legislators must set the supplemental state aid for education this session. Reynolds proposes a 2.5% increase in state aid for K-12 schools, community colleges and the regent's institutions.
"The first week is when we heard about all these things," said Shipley. "Last week was a short week. So, I'm guessing we'll probably have more discussions about that as the week goes along. I know that with inflation going on, 2.5% may not be the level we settle at. But, it's certainly think it's the point where we start the discussion, anyway.
You can hear the full interview with Tom Shipley here: