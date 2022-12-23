(Des Moines) -- State Senator Tom Shipley expects property taxes to be a major focus of lawmakers in the 2023 Legislative Session.
But, the Nodaway Republican says what form tax relief will take in the upcoming session remains to be seen. Groups like Iowans for Tax Relief are pushing for a two-year freeze on property taxes in this coming session. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Shipley says whatever tax bill emerges won't be an overnight proposal.
"It's not like this is just going to start January 9th," said Shipley. "This has been worked on for months. Sometimes, people say 'well, this all happened really fast. It was all kind of done in the darl.' No, this has been worked on for a long time. So, what that looks like yet, I don't know. We've just had some brief discussions about it. I know it's just a matter of getting it finalized, so hopefully we can get some reform in property taxes."
Likewise, Shipley is in a wait-and-see mode when it comes to school voucher proposals, allowing low-to-moderate income students to attend private institutions.
"I know what it looked like two years ago," he said. "That's when I voted against it. Last year, it got changed, and it would have allowed for the operational sharing money to be extended, which caused me to think about it a little more, and support it. I don't know whether it's going to include all students everywhere, so we'll just see how that comes about."
One bill lawmakers must pass in late January-early February involves a supplemental state aid figure for Iowa's K-12 schools. While saying the Revenue Estimating Conference's recent figures have given legislators a general idea of the money available for public education, Shipley says it's too early to project a figure.
"We in the last few years have always said if that's what we've promised the schools, that's what we're going to deliver, and that's what we've done. Too often in many years past, promises were made, then reductions were made after the school year started. Superintendents always tell me, whatever you come up with, just make sure you follow through with it."
Shipley adds he has no specific legislation in mind for the new session, other than extending operational sharing dollars for schools, and funding for infrastructure improvements. You can hear the full interview with Tom Shipley here: