(Des Moines) -- Iowa legislators face some familiar bills and issues at the start of the new legislative session.
Republican State Senator Tom Shipley of Nodaway is among the local lawmakers returning to the Statehouse Monday, when the 2021 Iowa General Assembly begins. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Shipley says some unfinished business awaits the legislature, as many bills were left hanging when the 2020 session ran out of time last summer.
"There were a number of bills that were agreed to on both sides," said Shipley. "Everybody was on board, but we simply ran out of time. Now, since we start the new session, those things have to be refiled, and run through that process again. But, I'd like to get those things cleaned up, because they were noncontroversial. Everything was ready to go."
One bill Shipley wants finished involves driver's permits for youth working on family farms.
"One of those we did in agriculture was a permit for, kind of like a school permit, for farm kids that need to take a vehicle from one field to another," he said, "that may be two or three miles a way. There's just a myriad of things that we never got finished up."
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Shipley expects legislators to address state finances. Fortunately, he says coronavirus hasn't impacted the state's revenues as severely as other states.
"Luckily, Iowa is in better financial shape, literally, than any other state in the United States," said Shipley. "And, our revenues continue to come in somewhat at times above expectations. We just hope we can get through this disaster financially intact, without having to make drastic changes like some states will probably have to do."
Another item on Shipley's wish list is to ease the cost of mental health services off of property taxes. You can hear the full interview with Tom Shipley on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.