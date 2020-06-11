(Des Moines) – Iowa lawmakers still have some issues to address before wrapping up a very unusual legislative session.
Legislators resumed the 2020 Iowa General Assembly last week following an interruption of almost three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One item yet to be addressed involves finalizing the state’s budget for fiscal 2021. Prior to resuming the session, lawmakers feared massive budget cuts would be necessary due to revenue losses stemming from coronavirus-related business closings. Speaking on KMA’s “Morning Line” program Thursday morning, State Senator Tom Shipley painted a brighter picture.
“With our revenues, we may not be looking at severe cuts as we might have otherwise,” said Shipley, “due to the federal money that’s flowed in, and the governor’s commitment to use some of that to fill in some spots. But, we’re still going to have to, I’m not going to say reduce, but I think the status quo will be in place.’
However, the Nodaway Republican says lawmakers will maintain their earlier commitment to increase supplemental state aid for K-12 education by 2.3% for next fiscal year.
“That is not in danger,” he said. “Since I’ve been in the majority, when we’ve made a promise to appropriate so much money to K-12 education, and we’ve fulfilled that. And, we’re going to do that next year.”
Another issue yet to be settled involves felons’ voting rights. Last week, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill placing conditions on her plan to automatically restore voting rights to some Iowa felons. While the Iowa House has approved Reynolds’ proposal, the Senate has yet take action. Shipley expressed mixed emotions over the proposal.
“I don’t have problems with many felons being given their voting rights back,” said Shipley. “But, I think there are some crimes that are so egregious, such as sexual assault crimes, murder, and that sort of thing, if you’ve done that, I don’t think you ought to have your rights back. There are some other crimes that I think we ought to have restrictions on. I don’t think it needs to be carte blanche, everybody gets their rights back, if they’ve fulfilled their sentence.
Shipley also believes restrictions should be in place for felons who have yet to complete financial restitution payments. He adds any change would require a constitutional amendment approved by the voters. You can hear the full interview with Tom Shipley on our “Morning Line” page at kmaland.com.