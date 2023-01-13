(Des Moines) -- KMAland lawmakers are among those digesting Governor Kim Reynolds' proposals for major changes in the state's education system.
Reynolds unveiled the centerpiece of her initiative during her Condition of the State address earlier this week--the establishment of so-called Educational Savings Accounts, which would help parents send their children to private schools. Reynolds proposes placing more than $7,500 in state funds into the accounts--which is the same amount public schools receive per pupil in supplemental state aid. State Senator Tom Shipley is among legislators still mulling over the proposal. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Shipley says this proposal is different from other school choice measures floated in previous legislative sessions--but rejected.
"This thing goes on farther out," said Shipley, "and would make everybody eligible in three-to-four years to participate in it, which is different--vastly different than what it has been in the past. There are no limitations as to family income as to who can participate. There's a myriad of things that are different about it."
The Nodaway Republican says he wants to explore how the proposal would impact school districts in his area before making any commitment. Shipley, however, says the governor also proposes loosening categorical funding to assist Iowa's public schools.
"When we talk about categoricals, there are categories of funds that schools have that are restricted as to how they're spent," he said. "Quite often, there gets to be quite a bit of money in there that can't be used for anything like salaries or things along this line, and you're just tied up with it. This could free up some of that to help with teacher salaries--so that's something that's certainly a positive."
Shipley also lauds Reynolds for proposing expansion of the More Options for Maternal Support, or MOMS, program, which currently supports nonprofit promoting healthy pregnancies and childbirth. Additions would include nonprofit grants to support at-risk fathers and mentorship for school-age males.
"It goes back to after a baby is born," said Shipley, "sometimes the kid's father is not really engaged. Hopefully, this is an effort, a move to get them more involved in some way, shape or form. So, there's some positives to it."
Shipley also credits the governor for calling for steps to curb problems surrounding fentanyl in the state. You can hear the full interview with Tom Shipley here: